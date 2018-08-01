Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Farmland Partners, Inc. (NYSE:FPI) of the September 10, 2018 Securities Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP reminds investors in Farmland Partners, Inc. (NYSE:FPI) of the September 10, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline in the pending securities class action. If you purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Farmland Partners common or preferred stock between May 9, 2017 and July 10, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. For more information visit:



On July 11, 2018, SeekingAlpha published a contributor's report concluding (1) Farmland Partners artificially increased revenues by making loans to related-party tenants who round-trip the cash back to the Company as rent, and (2) the Company and management did not disclose that the majority of loans were made to two members of its management team.

News of this report drove the price of Farmland common shares down $3.37, or about 39%, to close at $5.28 that day. The price of Farmland Series B preferred shares fell $6.42, or nearly 25%, to close at $18.15 that day.

"We're focused on investors' losses, Defendants' disclosures about related-party transactions, and whether Defendants complied in all material respects with GAAP," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

