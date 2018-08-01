Kona Grill Sets Second Quarter 2018 Conference Call for Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kona Grill, Inc. (NASDAQ:KONA), an American grill and sushi bar, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



To access the conference call investors may dial 1-323-794-2423.The conference call will be followed by a question and answer session. Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time so that an operator may register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast simultaneously over the internet via the investors section of the Company's website at www.konagrill.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 9, 2018 by calling 1-412-317-6671. To access the replay please use the ID number 9977767. The replay will also be available via the investors section of the Company's website at www.konagrill.com.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill features a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails in an upscale casual atmosphere. Kona Grill owns and operates 45 restaurants, guided by a passion for quality food and exceptional service. Restaurants are located in 22 states and Puerto Rico. Additionally, Kona Grill has two restaurants that operate under a franchise agreement in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Vaughan, Canada. For more information, visit www.konagrill.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kona Grill, Inc.

Christi Hing, Chief Financial Officer

(480) 922-8100

investorrelations@konagrill.com