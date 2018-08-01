ABLE National Resource Center Launches 2018 #ABLEtoSave Campaign

Washington, D.C., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ABLE National Resource Center (ANRC) announced today the launch of the 2018 #ABLEtoSave campaign. #ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots education and informational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) accounts. The primary goals of #ABLEtoSave are to increase awareness about ABLE accounts and to accelerate the amount of ABLE accounts opened across the country in the short- and long-term.



ABLE accounts are tax-advantaged savings accounts that have the potential to significantly increase the independence and quality of life of individuals with disabilities without jeopardizing much needed benefits such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income (SSI). Since the passage of the Stephen Beck, Jr. Achieving a Better Life Experience Act in December 2014, 29 ABLE programs have launched (many of which are nationwide programs). Additionally, more than 20,000 individuals with disabilities from across the country have opened ABLE accounts.



"ABLE accounts are a down payment on freedom for millions of individuals with disabilities and their families," Christopher J. Rodriguez, Director of the ABLE National Resource Center, said. "Yet, public knowledge of ABLE accounts is somewhat lacking and enrollment in ABLE programs still has significant room for growth." He added, "The goal of the #ABLEtoSave campaign is to significantly boost public knowledge about ABLE accounts and ultimately increase the amount of ABLE accounts opened across all ABLE programs."



The campaign is expected to have widespread participation from all existing and soon-to-be-launched ABLE programs, major national disability groups, financial institutions and other stakeholders.



Throughout the month of August, ANRC will provide sample messages, tweets and other resources to all campaign participants. Informational and marketing videos have also been developed, and a topical webinar will be held each week. Each week in August will focus on a different topic: Basic Overview of ABLE, Eligibility, Qualified Disability Expenses, Financial Literacy and Enrollment and Beyond.



During the last week of August, ANRC will unveil a new "roadmap" focused on steps for achieving financial independence with ABLE. This map will be geared toward individuals with disabilities who have already opened an ABLE account; steps will include: Setting Financial Goals, Creating a Circle of Support, Making Smart Financial Decisions, Monitoring Your Account and Celebrating Independence.



All current ABLE programs, as well as programs that plan to launch by the end of 2018, will participate in the campaign. State ABLE programs may offer certain enrollment incentives during August and will share their own ABLE materials in addition to those provided as part of the #ABLEtoSave campaign.



An #ABLEtoSave toolkit will be housed on the ANRC website and will include a logo, sample social media posts, videos and additional outreach materials. For more information about the ABLE Act and ABLE accounts, visit www.ablenrc.org.



About ABLE National Resource Center

ABLE National Resource Center (ANRC) is a collaborative that brings together the investment, support and resources of some of the country's largest and most influential national disability organizations in an effort to accelerate the design and availability of ABLE accounts to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities and their families. Founded and managed by National Disability Institute (NDI), ANRC's goal is to provide consistent, reliable information concerning the benefits of an ABLE account. In addition, ANRC aims to educate individuals with disabilities and their families, state government and legislatures, financial service companies and financial planners and attorneys - who focus on trust and estate planning - about ABLE's potential positive impact on the lives of millions of Americans with disabilities. Visit www.ablenrc.org for more information.

