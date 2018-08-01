SafeBreach Launches Global Channel Program to Deliver Breach and Attack Simulation Platform and Services

SafeBreach Appoints Seasoned Security Channel Director to Accelerate Partner Initiatives;

New Program Accelerates Growing Demand for Breach and Attack Simulation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SafeBreach, the leader in Breach and Attack Simulation, today announced its Global Channel Partner Program. On the heels of a record 2017, the company also added veteran channel security executive John Bolger as head of channel sales.

SafeBreach channel initiatives to date have already achieved tremendous momentum. Partners are delivering significant value via continuous security validation of enterprise risks with Breach and Attack Simulation. Coupled with high-margin, differentiated services to prioritize and remediate issues, the SafeBreach platform is creating new opportunities for channel partners. The new global program was designed to build upon this success, and extend even greater incentives to attract, recruit and grow the channel:

Technical and sales support

SafeBreach has expanded its technical and sales product training on Breach and Attack simulation to its partners. Built on best practices learned over hundreds of customer deployments, SafeBreach partner offerings provide customized expertise and know-how needed to understand and deploy Breach and Attack Simulation to add immediate value to their customers.



Competitive margins

This new program is based on a tiering system, where focused partners receive the most integrated enablement and competitive margins. This allows partners to work with SafeBreach at various levels of commitment, and to progress as expertise and customer interest demand it.

This new program is based on a tiering system, where focused partners receive the most integrated enablement and competitive margins. This allows partners to work with SafeBreach at various levels of commitment, and to progress as expertise and customer interest demand it.

The addition of John Bolger as channel leader will expand worldwide sales initiatives by empowering partners with accelerated revenue opportunities in the Breach and Attack simulation sector. With nearly a decade of channel experience selling enterprise solutions, John Bolger has held leadership roles at some of the world's most recognized enterprise cybersecurity companies, including Cylance and FireEye where he served as global director of channel sales. John was also recently recognized by CRN as a "Channel Chief."

"SafeBreach has sparked new conversations and unique opportunities within the partner community," said Bolger. "Our technology is a game changer, and is uniquely helping today's enterprise anticipate attacks, identify breach scenarios and mitigate risks in advance. I'm really excited to take SafeBreach to greater heights by further enabling our current partners, recruiting new resellers that have a proven track record in driving new business, and acting as true trusted advisors to our joint enterprise customers."

Today, SafeBreach partners are committed to helping their enterprise customers stay one step ahead of attackers by enabling them to shift towards an offensive mindset with SafeBreach. By implementing the Breach and Attack Simulation platform from SafeBreach, customers get a "hacker's view" of their enterprises' security posture and can proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve security operations center (SOC) analyst response.

Global Channel Partner Program Quotes:

"The SafeBreach technology is delivering insights and value from day one," said Justin Tibbs, CSO at Red Sky Solutions a Presidio company. "It is truly changing the way enterprises are validating their security and will become a standard for security teams moving forward. We are happy to be part of the SafeBreach journey and helping our customers gain the adversary perspective of how well their security controls are doing."

"SafeBreach has been an outstanding partner from the very beginning," said Steve Duncan, President at Cyber Watch Systems. "Instead of the current reactive approach to cybersecurity, SafeBreach offers a new offensive paradigm—one that harnesses the same techniques that attackers are using to validate defenses. The Breach and Attack Simulation technology by SafeBreach has proven to be an invaluable extension to our emerging cybersecurity solutions portfolio—giving our clients an advantage over attackers by continuously identifying holes in security that may expose their business to risk."

"Having SafeBreach in our information security solutions toolbox has been tremendously helpful to our clients, in that it is not just another security solution, but confirms that our monitoring and detection capabilities are working as intended," said Tim O'Brien, Director of Security Operations and Defensive technology at Trace3. "SafeBreach helps measure the risk plane of our customers, and challenges security assumptions from the attacker's perspective. Having a data-driven approach is critical in validating the security controls you have implemented and identifying blind spots and weaknesses in your monitoring and detection capabilities. SafeBreach has proven to be a true partner as they go the extra mile with Trace3 for our customers and their information security risk management needs."

About SafeBreach:

SafeBreach is the leader in Breach and Attack Simulation. The company's groundbreaking platform provides a "hacker's view" of an enterprise's security posture to proactively predict attacks, validate security controls and improve SOC analyst response. SafeBreach automatically executes thousands of breach methods from an extensive and growing Hacker's Playbook™ of research and real-world investigative data. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners, Draper Nexus, PayPal Ventures, Hewlett Packard Pathfinder and investor Shlomo Kramer. For more information, visit www.safebreach.com or follow on Twitter @SafeBreach.

Contact:

Kayla Armstrong

CHEN PR for SafeBreach

karmstrong@chenpr.com

781.672.3148