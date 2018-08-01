Lysogene Announces Upcoming Presentations at the 2018 International MPS symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and PARIS, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lysogene (FR0013233475 – LYS), a pioneering biopharmaceutical company specializing in gene therapy targeting central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced upcoming oral and poster presentations at the 2018 International MPS Symposium being held August 2-5, 2018, in San Diego.



Poster Presentations:

Design and rationale of the LYS-SAF302 gene therapy study in mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA) children

Presenter: Karen Aiach, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Lysogene, France.

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 5.30 - 7 PM PDT

Design, baseline characteristics, and 12-18 months follow-up from the mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA (MPS IIIA) natural history study

Presenter: Frits Wijburg, MD, Principal Investigator, Academic Medical Center Genetic Metabolic Disorders, Netherlands.

Thursday, August 2, 2018

Time: 5.30 - 7 PM PDT

Capturing the MPS IIIA patient and family voice in orphan drug development to appreciate what is important in managing the disease and improving quality of life

Presenter: Samantha Parker, Chief Patient Access Officer at Lysogene, France.

Friday, August 3, 2018

Time: 5.30 - 7 PM PDT

Oral Presentation:

AAV gene therapy LYS-SAF302 demonstrates widespread sulfatase distribution in primate brain and correction of disease pathology in MPSIIIA mice

Presenter: Ralph Laufer, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Lysogene

Date: Saturday, August 4, 2018

Time: 1.15 PM PDT

The 15th International MPS and related diseases Symposium 2018 is hosted in San Diego, CA, US. The symposium, features scientific and family focused tracks to meet the needs of all attendees. It is an opportunity for the MPS and related diseases community to share and exchange new information, learn about new breakthroughs in science and medicine, and develop strategies to keep the MPS community moving forward.

About Lysogene

Lysogene is a gene therapy company focused on the treatment of orphan diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The company has built a unique capability to enable a safe and effective delivery of gene therapies to the CNS to treat lysosomal diseases and other genetic disorders of the CNS. A pivotal clinical trial in MPS IIIA and a phase 1-2 clinical trial in GM1 Gangliosidosis are in preparation, while we are currently collaborating with a major partner to define the strategy of development for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome, a genetic disease related to autism.

www.lysogene.com

Contacts

Julie Coulot / Emmanuel Huynh

NewCap

lysogene@newcap.eu

+ 33 1 44 71 94 95

Forward looking statement

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice, (ii) factors beyond the Company's control and (iii) the financial capabilities of the Company. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the expected results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers, including in the 2017 registration document (Document de référence), registered with the French Markets Authorities on June 4, 2018, under number R. 18-047, and future filings and reports by the Company. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.