TiE Seattle Names Former IBM Vice President and Global Empowerment Speaker Shelmina Abji to its Board

SEATTLE, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TiE Seattle, the local chapter of one of the largest nonprofits dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship in the world, has announced the appointment of global empowerment speaker, former IBM vice president and diversity proponent Shelmina Abji to its board.



As a Global Empowerment Speaker, Abji – who became one of IBM's highest ranking women of color during her tenure there - travels the world speaking on topics relating to empowering people in all areas of life, ranging from shaping one's life story to owning one's power. She is a women's advocate and diversity proponent, frequently sharing her insights on how to accelerate the success of other girls and women.

An investor to early stage startups and advisor to C-suite executives, Abji has more than 25 years of experience as an information technology senior executive, with a track record of successfully leading teams to grow profitable revenue in various client sets and multiple sectors both through direct sales and through partner ecosystem. In addition to TiE Seattle, she also serves on the boards of United Nations Girl Up and Young Women Empowered.

"Shelmina brings a broad array of experience to TiE Seattle, for businesses of all sizes, including on the issues of diversity and mentoring," said Sharmilli Ghosh, president of TiE Seattle. "We're pleased to have someone of Shelmina's business caliber and acumen on our board."

Abji holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where she was honored as a distinguished alumni and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of Poona, India. As part of IBM's top talent, she has received extensive leadership training at IBM, Harvard University and UCLA.

About TiE Seattle

TiE Seattle is the local chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), a global nonprofit dedicated to growing and fostering entrepreneurship throughout the world. TiE believes in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through the five pillars of its global mission: mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE Seattle hosts approximately 40 events a year, across all its programs, addressing entrepreneurs, startups, mentors and investors. TiE events are sponsored by the leading VCs and enterprises in the Seattle ecosystem, including enterprises such as Amazon, law firms such as Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, K&L Gates and Fenwick & West, and leading VCs such as Madrona Venture Group.

TiE was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs and is currently the world's largest entrepreneurial organization. With members across 60 chapters in 17 countries, TiE is reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs.

