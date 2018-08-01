HighQ acquires legal technology company Legal Anywhere

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighQ is pleased to announce their acquisition of Legal Anywhere, a North American software and technology company. The two organisations are market leaders that specialise in secure, mobile enterprise collaboration and file sharing solutions for the legal industry.



"Our mission at HighQ has always been to empower our clients with technology that solves real problems and inspires innovation. We have long admired the Legal Anywhere team and recognised in them a dedication to client service that perfectly fits our culture at HighQ. As we come together, our combined industry knowledge and passion for innovation will unite our teams and provide our joint client base the very best support, software and services possible," says Ajay Patel, founder and CEO at HighQ.



Ron Huffman, Legal Anywhere co-founder and president adds, "We are excited to join the HighQ family. With their years of legal industry experience, HighQ has developed a deep understanding of our clients' needs and will offer them the resources and expertise required to innovate for years to come."



The acquisition will empower HighQ and Legal Anywhere clients with access to unparalleled expertise and resources. HighQ's investment in Legal Anywhere supports their ongoing growth plans and mission to be the intelligent work platform of choice for leading law firms and corporate legal departments.



About HighQ



HighQ empowers leading law firms and corporate legal teams to transform the way they work and deliver legal services. We unite internal and external teams with social collaboration, secure file sharing, project management, powerful integrations and more, improving data security, efficiency and productivity. Our platform is flexible and user-friendly, by continually offering innovative solutions for all areas of law, we keep our clients ahead in the evolving legal market. For more information, visit highq.com.



About Legal Anywhere

Legal Anywhere® is a software and technology company that provides enterprise collaboration and file sharing solutions that meet a variety of needs in today's legal marketplace. Founded in 2003, Legal Anywhere revolutionized secure collaboration for law firms over a decade ago and has been the market leader ever since, with a unique focus on solving the specific needs for lawyers, regardless of size or practice area.



Our mission is to continually innovate our software and services by engaging with our clients, understanding their needs and enabling access anytime, anywhere to the most secure, collaborative, comprehensive and contemporary product in the market.

