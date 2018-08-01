Evolution of Cortex Continues with Appointment of Technology Entrepreneur, Alice Reimer, to Board of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cortex Business Solutions Inc. ("Cortex") (TSXV:CBX), a North American network-as-a-service e-invoicing solutions provider, has strengthened the innovative technology knowledge on our Board of Directors with the appointment of Alice Reimer, entrepreneur and community leader, to Cortex's Board.

Ms. Reimer has over 19 years' experience as a successful technology entrepreneur and dedicated community leader and mentor. She co-founded Calgary-based Evoco, leading the innovative SaaS firm from initial concept through to a 2012 acquisition. Evoco's technology became the standard construction management system for global retailers including Walmart, Home Depot, and Staples. Most recently, Alice was the CEO of Chaordix, a pioneering software leader in the crowdsourcing and open innovation space, with global clients including LEGO, Procter & Gamble, KPMG, and IBM.

"As the recipient of PROFIT's W100 designation as one of Canada's Top Female Entrepreneurs, we're excited to welcome her as the first female Director to sit on the Cortex board," said Joel Leetzow, President & CEO of Cortex. "Her experience, expertise, and enthusiasm are a great addition to accelerate the growth of Cortex."

Ms. Reimer added, "I am delighted to be joining the Board of Directors for Cortex. The company is continuing to revolutionize e-invoicing and document exchange and I look forward to being part of its progression."

About Cortex

Cortex's strategy is to revolutionize B2B document exchange by replacing traditional paper-based manual systems with automated e-invoicing. This positions companies with the scalability and flexibility needed to meet the demands of today's business. Cortex offers a B2B network that enables electronic invoicing for buying and supplying organizations using flexible connection methods to leverage existing customer technologies and processes. Access to the Cortex Network enhances the exchange of documents allowing companies to connect and interact with each other to grow their businesses.

Cortex is currently delivering e-invoicing services to over 11,000 Trading Partners in Oil & Gas, Mining, Manufacturing and Sports & Entertainment industries, with a focused expansion into additional verticals.

For more information, please visit www.cortex.net.