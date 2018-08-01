Panini Hires Robert Coyan as Channel Sales Manager

DAYTON, Ohio, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panini is pleased to announce that effective July 30, 2018, Robert Coyan joined the company as Channel Sales Manager and will lead the company's North American Channel Sales operations including managing Panini's extensive network of partners and resellers. Coyan will be an integral piece of Panini's strategy to support continued growth while extending its market leadership position.



Mr. Coyan brings senior executive talent to Panini's sales team with extensive sales, marketing, and operational experience. Robert served as SVP Operations & Marketing at Corporate One, a $4B organization, where he was responsible for the development, sale, deployment, and support of solutions for more than 800 credit unions. This included a check capture solution featuring Panini scanners. Robert also had tremendous success in the role of Director, Business Development for Alogent, a financial services technology company, helping establish their U.S. operations, channel relationships, and key customer wins. His sales experience with IBM in the role of Payment Systems Consultant will also be beneficial in his channel sales position at Panini.

Robert Coyan is a graduate of Madison University with a degree in Business Administration and completed the Graduate School of Banking program at the University of Wisconsin.

"It is very exciting to add a person of Robert's talent and potential to our team," says Joe Sciulli, SVP – Global Channel Sales, Panini. "The addition of a senior executive of this caliber will be instrumental to our growth efforts while reinforcing our commitment to customers and partners."

About Panini

Founded in Turin, Italy, Panini has enabled clients to capitalize on shifts in the global payments processing market for over seventy years. Panini has a rich history of technology innovation, leveraging the company's expertise in research & development. Panini's market leading solutions are based on state-of-the-art engineering resources and ISO 9001 quality certified production. Panini offers check capture platforms which enable customers to fully realize the advantages and efficiencies available with the digital transformation of the paper check, resulting in the world's largest deployed base of check capture systems, now exceeding one million devices. Panini's scalable solutions address the complete range of distributed check processing opportunities including teller capture, back-counter capture, remote deposit capture, check cashing and remittance processing and point-of-sale capture. The company operates on a global scale and has direct subsidiaries in the United States covering North America and in Brazil covering Latin American markets.

