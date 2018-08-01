24G SAS Spotlighted by SCSI Trade Association as the Storage Protocol of Choice for Data Centers at the 2018 Flash Memory Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flash Memory Summit -- Uniquely qualified to handle data storage transfer in even the largest of data centers, 24G Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology will be in the spotlight at the 2018 Flash Memory Summit (FMS), both in the SCSI Trade Association's (STA's) booth #708 and in the Association's panel session on August 8 at 4:40 pm.



"The inherent scalability, reliability and per lane bandwidth of 24G SAS has generated excitement in the storage industry," said Rick Kutcipal, president, STA and marketing manager, Broadcom Inc. "The robust error handling capabilities of 24G SAS enable incomparable availability that is proven over three generations of the technology. When data corruption is not an option, storage professionals rely on SAS."

STA is a bronze sponsor of the 2018 FMS and will be displaying 24G SAS technology from multiple vendors in booth #708 in the Santa Clara Convention Center. During a panel presentation scheduled on Wednesday, August 9, Rick Kutcipal, president of STA will lead a discussion with industry experts on 24G SAS and how the technology satisfies the need for tremendous bandwidth, as well as the increasing IOPS requirement for big data analytics and scale-out storage in today's datacenter.

Panel Session details are:

Title: Flash Storage with 24G SAS Leads the Way in Crunching Big Data, Session 202-B-1

Where: Flash Memory Summit, Santa Clara Convention Center

When: Wednesday, August 8, 4:40 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Moderated by: Rick Kutcipal, president, STA and marketing manager, Data Center Storage Group, Broadcom Inc.

Panelists:

Dennis Martin, Founder and President, Demartek

Mohamad El-Batal, Sr. Director of Architecture, Seagate

Kevin Marks, Technologist, Distinguished Engineer, Server Solution Office of the CTO, Dell

Jeremiah Tussey, vice president, STA and Alliances Product Marketing Manager, Data Center Solutions, Microsemi - a Microchip Company

"24G SAS will be the protocol of choice for those deployments that need to support all-flash and tiered or cached systems with both HDD and SSD components," said Dennis Martin, founder and president, Demartek and a STA panelist at FMS. "Leveraging its strong storage legacy, SAS continues to innovate with a roadmap that extends beyond 24G SAS, making it a sustainable storage platform that supports future storage needs."

For more information on applications driving 24G SAS, please download Demartek's latest article on the subject posted on STA's website here.

About STA

The SCSI Trade Association (STA) was established in 1996 to provide a focal point for members to communicate the benefits of SCSI to the industry. STA promotes the understanding and use of Serial Attached SCSI (SAS) technology and influences the evolution of SCSI standards to meet future industry needs. The Association has a ten-member Board of Directors, which oversees the Marketing Communications and Technology Committees and all STA activities. For more information, please visit the STA web site at http://www.scsita.org, send an email to info@scsita.org or call the STA office at (415) 561-6273.

Association Contact: David So SCSI Trade Association 719-439-3990 dso@scsita.org Media Contact: Linda Capcara TechTHiNQ on behalf of STA 480-229-7090 linda.capcara@techthinq.com