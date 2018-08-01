FileTrail Advances Information Governance with New Matter Mobility Tools

Latest upgrades to FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite, improve processes and reduce costs associated with lateral moves and records transfers to clients

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FileTrail, a leader in next-generation information governance and records management software, announces its newest product upgrades to FileTrail GPS™, Governance Policy Suite, address the expensive overhead and complex tasks associated with matter mobility, including lateral moves and other records transfers. The latest product release, to be showcased at ILTACON 2018 taking place August 19-23 in National Harbor, Maryland, demonstrates FileTrail's commitment to helping law firms improve compliance and save money.

Segments of the legal market continue to expand and contract, and more attorneys are embracing professional moves to advance their practices or achieve improved work/life balance, making matter mobility increasingly important. The processes involved in transferring client files between firms or returning records to clients is often complex, fraught with risk and very expensive.

FileTrail GPS now streamlines the most cumbersome and time-consuming processes of returning records to a client or an outbound attorney, including:

Identifying documents and records across multiple locations

Communicating with timekeepers

Coordinating approval from clients, compliance, partners and records/IG

Documenting compliance and release of documents/records

In addition, FileTrail's user interface integration with NetDocuments, iManage and eDOCS provides access to mobility and governance tools within the DM interface that firm staff and attorneys are already working in.

"FileTrail is committed to helping law firms improve both their physical records management and their IG by increasing compliance and lowering costs," says FileTrail CEO Darrell Mervau. "As part of this effort, we're developing tools that reduce the overhead for managing files returned to clients and for lateral moves, advancing law firm back-office operations with automation and process improvements to enhance their bottom lines."

Prominent law firms including Shook, Hardy & Bacon, Foley & Lardner and others are upgrading their legacy RM systems to FileTrail's modern platform to achieve a holistic RM and IG solution. In FileTrail, progressive firms find a system that not only integrates with popular document management systems such as NetDocuments, but also incorporates clients' outside counsel guidelines and automates the execution of all IG policies throughout both the RM and DM repositories to promote compliance.

Attendees of this month's ILTACON can visit FileTrail at exhibit booth #405 to learn more about its latest improvements for matter mobility along with the other benefits of FileTrail GPS.

About FileTrail

Since 2000, FileTrail has been developing, implementing and supporting enterprise-class information management solutions. Deployed all over the world, the company offers a highly configurable suite of records management and governance tools to help organizations manage the complete information life cycle. FileTrail is the number one cloud-based records management system for law firms, but also offers an on-premises solution. FileTrail incorporates APIs to work with the leading document management systems and the Intapp suite of products. For more information about FileTrail's records management and information governance software, visit www.filetrail.com.

