Compuware to Sponsor SHARE Academic Student Career Days, Lead Multiple Education Sessions on Mainframe DevOps at SHARE St. Louis 2018

DETROIT, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compuware developers, product managers, SMEs and executives will head to SHARE St. Louis 2018, August 12-17, ready to help attendees modernize their mainframe software delivery processes.



As the only mainframe software vendor doing true mainframe DevOps—exemplified by 15 consecutive quarters of innovation on the platform and numerous DevOps partnerships—Compuware has a strong message for SHARE attendees: "Agile DevOps on the mainframe is absolutely essential if enterprises are to compete and win in the digital economy."

Compuware experts will be available at booth 511 to demo products and integrations and help attendees craft an effective mainframe-inclusive DevOps toolchain. Compuware will also host and/or support numerous sessions throughout the week on topics designed to help customers adopt Agile/DevOps, from attracting next gen mainframe talent and managing cultural change to establishing critical KPIs that drive success in application quality, velocity and efficiency.

Notably, Compuware is a 4-Star Sponsor of "SHARE Academic Student Career Days," August 14-15. Free for students and faculty, this high-energy session will immerse participants in all things enterprise IT via hands-on activities like the Master the Mainframe Hack-a-thon, panels on mainframe careers, and ample opportunities to connect with industry leaders, professionals and peers.

In addition, participants can attend these sessions to help them on their DevOps journeys:

Recruiting, Training, and Being a Millennial Mainframer roundtable discussion, August 13, 10 a.m.: Hear best practices for attracting Computer Science graduates and getting new developers up to speed quickly. Also, learn what next-gen developers expect from their managers and work environment—and what their deal breakers are. Why it's important to attend: Mainframe stewardship should be top of mind for enterprises. Attendees will come away with an understanding of what it takes to attract and retain next-gen talent to ensure the smooth transfer of stewardship.



Mainframe stewardship should be top of mind for enterprises. Attendees will come away with an understanding of what it takes to attract and retain next-gen talent to ensure the smooth transfer of stewardship. DevOps: Modern Mainframe DevOps KPIs: The Key to a Successful Digital Strategy – Part 1, August 13, 11:15 a.m.: Explore the findings of a Compuware-commissioned Forrester Consulting study that found enterprises are only replacing about 1/3 of staff they lose through attrition, negatively impacting quality, velocity and efficiency. Why it's important to attend: Enterprises must quickly reconsider their approach to mainframe DevOps or face a future where they are simply too slow and inflexible to keep pace with their more nimble competitors.



Enterprises must quickly reconsider their approach to mainframe DevOps or face a future where they are simply too slow and inflexible to keep pace with their more nimble competitors. DevOps: Modern Mainframe DevOps KPIs: The Key to a Successful Digital Strategy – Part 2, August 13, 1:45 p.m.: Continuous improvement requires a robust set of KPIs designed to focus companies on the metrics that truly increase quality, velocity and efficiency of mainframe development. Learn what those KPIs are and how to track them. Why it's important to attend: You can't improve what you aren't measuring. You need empirical data that tells you and your team what you're doing well and what you could do better to drive digital excellence.

"Helping IT teams mainstream their mainframes is missional for us," said Sam Knutson, Vice President of Product Management for Compuware. "We underwent our own Agile/DevOps transformation nearly four years ago, and after 15 straight quarters of innovation, we have the tools, expertise and a roll-up-your-sleeves mind-set and eagerness to help enterprises capitalize on all the virtues of the mainframe to move their business forward."



Additional Compuware Education Sessions:

Title: Don't Leave Money on the Table. Claim Your Poker Chips with "Wise" Country Multiplex Pricing!

Date/Time: August 15, 10:00 a.m.

Location: Room 230

Title: Mainframe IDE Shootout

Date/Time: August 15, 11:15 a.m.

Location: Room 226

Title: Saving Your Caller's Registers - Not Your Father's Save Area

Date/Time: August 16, 1:45 p.m.

Location: Room 226

Title: Receive Order Overview and User Experiences

Date/Time: August 16, 3:15 p.m.

Location: Room 105

Title: DevOps: Managing Cultural Change: A Panel Discussion

Date/Time: August 16, 4:30 p.m.

Location: Room 242

Title: IMS Virtualization with COPE

Date/Time: August 17, 11:15 a.m.

Location: Room 230

Title: Data Privacy and the Insider Threat

Date/Time: August 17, 11:15 a.m.

Location: Room 102

Compuware Corporation

Compuware empowers the world's largest companies to excel in the digital economy by fully leveraging their high-value mainframe investments. We do this by delivering highly innovative solutions that uniquely enable IT professionals with mainstream skills to manage mainframe applications, data, and platform operations. Learn more at compuware.com .

Follow us on:

Press Contact

Kristina LeBlanc, The Medialink Group, kristinawleblanc@gmail.com, (508) 930-5636

Mary McCarthy, Public Relations Manager, Compuware, mary.mccarthy@compuware.com, (313) 227-7088

For Sales and Marketing Information

Compuware Corporation, One Campus Martius, Detroit MI 48226, 800-266-7892, www.compuware.com.

Copyright © 2018, Compuware Corporation. All rights reserved. The Compuware products and services listed within this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of Compuware Corporation.