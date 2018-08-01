Williams Scotsman to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Results on August 7, 2018

BALTIMORE, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) ("Williams Scotsman") today announced that it will release its second quarter 2018 financial results Tuesday, August 7, 2018 after the markets close.



President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Soultz, and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Boswell, will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing (855) 312-9420 (U.S./Canada toll-free) or (210) 874-7774 (international). A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's Investor Relations website https://investors.willscot.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 60 days following the call.

About WillScot Corporation

Headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, WillScot Corporation is the public holding company for the Williams Scotsman family of companies in the United States, Canada and Mexico. WillScot Corporation trades on the NASDAQ stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." WillScot is a specialty rental services market leader providing innovative modular space and portable storage solutions across North America. WillScot is the modular space supplier of choice for the construction, education, health care, government, retail, commercial, transportation, security and energy sectors. With over half a century of innovative history, organic growth and strategic acquisitions, its branch network includes over 100 locations, its fleet comprises nearly 100,000 modular space and portable storage units, and its customer base has grown to approximately 35,000.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information about Williams Scotsman can be found on the Williams Scotsman investor relations website at https://investors.willscot.com.

Contact Information

Investor Inquiries:

Mark Barbalato

investors@willscot.com

Media Inquiries:

Scott Junk

scott.junk@willscot.com