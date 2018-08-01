The Sequoia Project to Present at ONC's 2nd Interoperability Forum

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sequoia Project is pleased to announce it is presenting at The Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT's (ONC) 2nd Interoperability Forum on August 6th-8th, 2018 in Washington, DC. This three-day event will bring together leaders from the ONC, federal partners, the healthcare industry, and the technology sector to learn about recent efforts to advance interoperability nationwide and to identify concrete actions in response to current interoperability barriers.



The Sequoia Project's CTO/CIO Eric Heflin will co-lead the day-long patient matching track on August 7 beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. This session seeks to identify areas of consensus regarding patient matching definitions and showcase innovative matching technologies and metrics.

"We are pleased to be taking part in ONC's Interoperability Forum as it is a great opportunity to discuss the latest issues, share our expertise, and identify actions that can be taken to address key barriers to interoperability," said Mariann Yeager, CEO of The Sequoia Project. "Patient matching is a vital piece of the interoperability puzzle and Eric will discuss some innovative research in this area."

Dave Cassel, The Sequoia Project vice president for Carequality, and Didi Davis, The Sequoia Project vice president for conformance and interoperability, will participate throughout the content interoperability track on Tuesday. This track will review current and future plans to advance content interoperability via the US Core for Data Interoperability and will gather attendee feedback on quality of exchanged content and data types that are of emerging importance. In particular, Mr. Cassel will join Sequoia Project Board of Directors member Dr. Steven Lane, Clinical Informatics Director, Privacy, Information Security, and Interoperability at Sutter Health, for the 9:30-10:45 a.m. panel session, Reports from the Field: On Content Quality and Continuous Improvement Efforts. Ms. Davis will demonstrate The Sequoia Project Interoperability Testing Platform at the 1:30 p.m. panel session, Tooling Demos and Discussion.

"As the nation reaches a tipping point in connectivity, the focus is shifting to improving the information exchanged across that connectivity," continued Ms. Yeager. "Patient matching capabilities, content quality, and other barriers are being tackled by committed stakeholders from across government and industry."

On Wednesday, The Sequoia Project CEO Mariann Yeager will join Jeremy Wong, director of master data management services, for a demonstration of the Patient Unified Lookup System for Emergencies (PULSE), which is a nationwide health IT disaster response platform that can be deployed at the city, county, or state level to enable disaster healthcare volunteer providers to access health information when treating individuals displaced or injured by disasters.

"We are looking for new ways to leverage the hard-earned connectivity we've built," explained Ms. Yeager. "We are eager to support emergency and disaster response workers in utilizing these tools in their planning and to support disaster response efforts. It will help individuals and families receive better care during and following disasters such as the recent California wild fires."

About The Sequoia Project

The Sequoia Project is a non-profit, 501c3, public-private collaborative chartered to advance implementation of secure, interoperable nationwide health information exchange. The Sequoia Project supports multiple, independent health IT interoperability initiatives, most notably: the eHealth Exchange, a rapidly growing health data sharing community of exchange partners sharing under a common trust framework and a common set of rules; and Carequality, which is a national-level, consensus-built, common interoperability framework to interconnect and enable exchange between and among existing data sharing networks, much like the telecommunications industry did for linking cell phone networks. For more information about The Sequoia Project and its initiatives, visit www.sequoiaproject.org. Follow The Sequoia Project on Twitter: @SequoiaProject.

Contact: Dawn Van Dyke

Phone: (571) 346-2439

Email: dvandyke@sequoiaproject.org