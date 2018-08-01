Freedom Leaf Acquires Tierra Science Global; Launching Affiliate Marketing Platform for Full Spectrum Hemp/CBD Products

Year 1 Revenues for New Subsidiary Projected in Excess of $2,500,000



LAS VEGAS, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE—Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF), a Company dedicated to health and wellness products derived from legal Hemp and comprised of a group of diversified, international, vertically-integrated hemp businesses and cannabis media companies, is pleased to announce that it has consummated a 100% acquisition of Tierra Science Global, LLC, a company specializing in health supplements supporting peak bio-energy levels in humans which are currently distributed via highly motivated direct sales teams and well established affiliate programs in Europe, Asia and the United States.

Tierra Science Global ("Tierra") is led by founding managers, Mark Rolando Rosales and Marc Viterillo. Rosales has over 25 years of success in direct sales and network marketing, while Viterillo is a software development expert with extensive experience in online sales.

Tierra has already achieved in excess of $500,000 in revenues from January to June of 2018 with its existing product line, which include premium supplements focused on increase of mental stamina, athletic performance and protection from harmful effects of Electromagnetic fields produced by cell phones, laptops, gaming consoles and other devices.

Freedom Leaf will take the brand and potential revenues one significant step further by manufacturing a number of unique Full Spectrum Hemp/CBD oil products including two skin serums by renown Beverly Hills Anti-Aging Practitioner, Dr. Naina Sachdev (NAINAMD), who most recently served as the Ambassador for Procter & Gamble Olay's Regenerist skincare line internationally is also ABAARM certified Medical Director at NAINAMD™ Anti-Aging & Regenerative Clinic in Beverly Hills, CA and affiliate clinics with her current international client base from Beverly Hills to Dubai.

Manufacturing will be done by Freedom Leaf's wholly-owned subsidiary, IRIE CBD Medicinals and will include the launch of an assertive affiliate marketing campaign to market and distribute Tierra branded products such as pain cream, calming tinctures, honey sticks and more to meet ever increasing demand for these products worldwide. According to Forbes, the CBD market will grow to $2.1 billion by 2020, an astronomical jump from last year's CBD market of $202 million. Matt Karnes of Greenwave Advisors is even more optimistic about the growth of the CBD market saying, "In terms of the CBD market size, I estimate an almost $3 billion market by 2021. Right now there are 15 states that allow CBD only -- this is in addition to the 28 states plus DC that have legalized medical marijuana."

Freedom Leaf CEO, Cliff Perry is confident that Tierra will achieve new revenue highs expeditiously toward additional profits and increase in shareholder value. "The affiliate model we are deploying for Tierra is expected to yield 150 product packages per week at an average price of $400 each, yielding $240,000 per month in revenues with a 24% net profit. This would equate to $57,600 in profits from the affiliate model alone with conservative estimates for $2.88 million in yearly revenues," states Perry.

More to come on this exciting venture from Freedom Leaf execs in the coming days, including details on Tierra's official pre-launch of the affiliate program to be accompanied by live worldwide broadcasts via Zoom on August 11th and 12th 2018.

About Freedom Leaf, Inc.®

Freedom Leaf, Inc. (OTCQB:FRLF) is a group of diversified, international, vertically-integrated hemp businesses concentrating on health, wellness, and education as well as cannabis media companies. Freedom Leaf, Inc. is a fully-reporting and audited publicly-traded company under the symbol (OTCQB:FRLF). Freedom Leaf, Inc. has been a leading go-to resource in the cannabis, medical marijuana and industrial hemp industries since 2014, founded by professionals with over 200 years combined experience in marijuana legalization advocacy. FRLF is building a diverse portfolio of valuable businesses through strategic mergers, acquisitions, and acceleration projects across the industry.

FRLF's large portfolio of acquisitions and properties includes: our recently acquired full spectrum hemp oil product line - Irie CBD ; our wholly-owned hemp extraction division - Leafceuticals, Inc. ; our exclusive health and wellness full spectrum hemp oil brand - Hempology , our just-acquired indoor hemp greenhouse in Valencia, Spain for the cultivation of Hemp; our hemp-based rolling paper company - Plants to Paper; two of the largest Spanish-speaking cannabis web portals in the world - LaMarihuana.com and Marihuana-Medicinal.com, and of course our flagship publication - Freedom Leaf Magazine.

Utilizing these mergers and acquisitions, Freedom Leaf, Inc. is continually building a solid foundation for our vertically-integrated hemp company to maximize both revenue growth, and net profit, which will increase our shareholders value. Our cultivation and extraction divisions allow FRLF to grow and source our own hemp CBD, which allows dramatically lower production costs for our wholly-owned CBD product lines, thereby generating more revenue for each product sold. We formulate and manufacture the majority of our products in our own in-house formulation centers, also greatly reducing our costs and increasing revenue. In addition, our extensive domestic and international media companies ensure we can continuously direct traffic to our many ecommerce sites and nationwide retail locations. Freedom Leaf, Inc. also sells licenses to use the Freedom Leaf brand in different countries and states across the globe. We have entered into three license agreements: for Spain and Portugal, for The Netherlands, and for Southern California.

Freedom Leaf, Inc. does not handle, grow, sell, or dispense marijuana or related products

All of our European activities are in full compliance with relevant EU laws.

Investor relations information can be found on the FreedomLeafInc.com company website.

