AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the 2018 Cannacord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference (August 9th)

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) ("AzurRx" or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development of non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal diseases, announced today the Company will be making a company presentation at the Cannacord Genuity 38th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, Massachusetts at the InterContinental Boston Hotel (London Room), on Thursday, August 9th at 11:30 a.m.



The company's management will provide an overview of the Company's business during the live presentation and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

About AzurRx BioPharma, Inc.:

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) is engaged in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. MS1819 recombinant lipase for exocrine pancreatic insufficiency is the Company's lead development program, and additional early stage research is being conducted for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections. The Company is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with scientific operations based in Langlade, France. Additional information on the company can be found at www.azurrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

