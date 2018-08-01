G1 Therapeutics to Provide Second Quarter 2018 Corporate and Financial Update on August 8, 2018

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it will host a webcast and conference call to provide a corporate and financial update for the second quarter of 2018 on Wednesday, August 8 at 4:30 p.m. ET.



The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 3088562. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's website: www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (G1) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Two of the company's pipeline assets, trilaciclib and G1T38, are CDK4/6 inhibitors, a validated and promising class of oncology therapeutics. Trilaciclib and G1T38 have broad therapeutic potential in many forms of cancer and may serve as backbone therapy of multiple combination regimens. Trilaciclib is a short-acting IV CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to preserve hematopoietic stem cell and immune system function (myelopreservation) during chemotherapy. G1T38 is a potential best-in-class oral CDK4/6 inhibitor for use in combination with other targeted therapies. G1 is also advancing G1T48, a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, or SERD, which is targeted for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Head of Investor Relations / Public Relations

917-371-0940

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com