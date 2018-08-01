Fraser Institute Media Advisory: How can governments free up investment capital for entrepreneurs? New study coming Thursday, Aug. 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Thursday, Aug. 2, the Fraser Institute will release a study on entrepreneurship in Canada.



Financial Markets, Laws, and Entrepreneurship spotlights how recent tax changes by the Trudeau government may affect entrepreneurship.

The study also compares Canada's capital gains tax rate to rates in other developed countries, and how different rates affect entrepreneurship.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Thursday, Aug. 2 at 5:00 a.m. (Eastern).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Douglas Cumming, professor

Schulich School of Business

Charles Lammam, Director, Fiscal Studies

Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:

Bryn Weese, Media Relations Specialist, Fraser Institute

(604) 688-0221 ext. 589

bryn.weese@fraserinstitute.org

Follow the Fraser Institute on Twitter | Become a fan on Facebook

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

