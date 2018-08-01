National Commerce Corporation Announces Closing of Merger with Landmark Bancshares, Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM) ("NCC"), the parent company of National Bank of Commerce ("NBC"), headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, announced today the completion of the merger of Landmark Bancshares, Inc. ("Landmark"), the parent company of First Landmark Bank, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, with and into NCC. In connection with the transaction, First Landmark Bank also merged with and into NBC. As a result of the transaction, the former offices of First Landmark Bank are now offices of NBC but will continue to operate under the "First Landmark Bank" trade name.



"We are pleased to welcome the First Landmark Bank team," said Richard Murray, IV, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCC. "Stan Kryder, Terry DeWitt and their team have built a great bank, and we believe that they and their team will be an excellent fit for our company. We look forward to working together with Stan and Terry as they lead our growth in the greater Atlanta market."

"This transaction supports our efforts to serve the banking needs of the constituencies that we serve," said R. Stanley Kryder, Chief Executive Officer of Landmark. "By joining a growing enterprise like NCC with existing operations in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area, we believe that we are well-positioned to create value in our markets in a way that benefits our customers, employees and local communities."

In connection with the merger, William D. Smith, Jr., a director of Landmark and First Landmark Bank, has been appointed to the Boards of Directors of both NCC and NBC. Mr. Smith currently serves as President of Little & Smith, Inc., an independent insurance agency that has been recognized nationally as the top insurance firm in its class by the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers Association.

Stephens Inc. acted as financial adviser to NCC, and Maynard, Cooper & Gale, P.C. acted as its legal adviser. Sandler O'Neill & Partners, L.P. acted as financial adviser to Landmark, and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP acted as its legal adviser.

About National Commerce Corporation

National Commerce Corporation (NASDAQ:NCOM), a Delaware corporation, is a financial holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, National Bank of Commerce, provides a broad array of financial services for commercial and consumer customers through seven full-service banking offices in Alabama, twenty-five full-service banking offices in Florida and five full-service banking offices in the Atlanta, Georgia metro area. National Bank of Commerce conducts business under a number of trade names unique to its local markets, including United Legacy Bank, Reunion Bank of Florida, Private Bank of Buckhead, Private Bank of Decatur, PrivatePlus Mortgage, Patriot Bank, FirstAtlantic Bank, Premier Community Bank of Florida and First Landmark Bank.

Additionally, National Bank of Commerce owns a majority stake in Corporate Billing, LLC, a transaction-based finance company based in Decatur, Alabama that provides factoring, invoicing, collection and accounts receivable management services to transportation companies and automotive parts and service providers throughout the United States and parts of Canada.

National Commerce Corporation files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Copies of its filings may be obtained through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com. More information about National Commerce Corporation and National Bank of Commerce may be obtained at www.nationalbankofcommerce.com.

