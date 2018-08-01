ChildCare Education Institute Offers No-Cost Online Course on Parent Communication: Building Partners in the Educational Process

Duluth, GA, Aug. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChildCare Education Institute® (CCEI), an online child care training provider dedicated exclusively to the early care and education workforce, offers CCEI520: Parent Communication: Building Partners in the Educational Process as a no-cost trial course to new CCEI users August 1-31, 2018.



The goal of both parents and teachers is to provide children with the best learning and growing environments possible. Good communication between parents and teachers can play a big role in achieving that goal. Teachers are better able to help children learn when they know their needs and parents are a good source of this information. Parents can contribute information about a child′s family, culture, home life, and language. This knowledge allows teachers to implement curriculum that is developmentally and individually appropriate. Parents can also learn things from teachers that will help reinforce learning at home. Teachers can share things about the curriculum and any current events happening in the child care center.

Communication creates a positive bond between parents and teachers. Children benefit from the positive relationship between their parents and teachers. The example that is set by parents and teachers provides children the opportunity to see authority figures in their life cooperating. Through good communication, parents are encouraged to get involved with events at the child care facility. According to the National Parent Teacher Association, parents′ involvement in their children′s school is a tremendous benefit to the child. A parents′ involvement in the school has a positive effect on the child′s self−esteem.

This course examines the importance of open communication between parents and teachers. Participants will learn about positive listening and speaking skills, overcoming communication barriers, and other methods and strategies that will help ensure parents are active partners in education. Upon successful completion of this course, participants should have a greater understanding of the need for positive communication and should be able to apply positive listening and speaking skills.

"Humans communicate by listening, speaking, using non−verbal communication such as body language, and writing," says Maria C. Taylor, President and CEO of CCEI. "Using the positive and open communication methods taught in this course, early childhood professionals can get to know parents and encourage a trusting relationship."

CCEI520: Parent Communication: Building Partners in the Educational Process is a one-hour, beginner-level course and grants 0.1 IACET CEU upon successful completion. Current CCEI users with active, unlimited annual subscriptions can register for professional development courses at no additional cost when logged in to their CCEI account. Users without subscriptions can purchase child care training courses as block hours through CCEI online enrollment.

