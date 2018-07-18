Autoliv Joins Research Collaboration OSCCAR for Future Automotive Safety

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) and (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, joins the new European H2020 research project OSCCAR to improve the protection and safety for occupants of the future vehicle.

The future highly automated vehicle, with comfort and convenience enhancing features such as relaxed seating positions and rotated seats, will require the development of more advanced and novel restraint systems. By partnering with vehicle manufacturers, research organizations and other automotive suppliers in the new research project OSCCAR (Future O ccupant S afety for C rashes in Car s), Autoliv will contribute to harmonized methods and tools for future restraint development.

"This project will provide valuable information for understanding future accident scenarios and how to provide the best protection with new restraint systems for novel interiors and seating positions for a diverse occupant population", said Cecilia Sunnevång, Vice President Research at Autoliv. "The project will provide input to regulation and consumer tests on how future occupant protection can be assessed by including tools such as crash test dummies and human body models, and risk functions".

Guiding principles and concepts for occupant protection will be developed and assessed by using harmonized human body models for complex test cases and with consideration of heterogeneity characteristics like gender, age and other demographic factors, allowing for a dedicated and individual increase in safety for the occupant population.

For more information about the OSCCAR project see: www.osccarproject.eu

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through its subsidiaries develops and manufactures automotive safety systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Together with its joint ventures, Autoliv has more than 66,000 employees in 27 countries. In addition, the Company has 12 technical centers around the world, with 19 test tracks. The Company's shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:ALV) and its Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIVsdb). For more information about Autoliv, please visit our company website at www.autoliv.com.

