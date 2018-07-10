Owens Urges Stockholders That Have Not Yet Voted To Vote On The White Proxy Card

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., July 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:ORM) (the "Company" or "ORM") today announced that it has sent a letter to its stockholders. A full copy of the letter can be found below:

July 10, 2018

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

The future of Owens Realty Mortgage will be decided in less than a week at our Annual Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for July 16th. When you lay out the path your Board has successfully forged for the Company and all stockholders as opposed to the path the Hovde Group plans to take, the choice is clear – vote on the WHITE card for Bryan H. Draper and James M. Kessler.

ORM, Bryan Draper and James Kessler THE HOVDE GROUP, Steven Hovde and James Hua • Delivered an 87% Total Stockholder Return, repurchased $36.2MM in stock and paid $1.64 in dividends per share1 • Self-serving, dangerously aggressive stock repurchases that could jeopardize future dividends and set the Company on a path to liquidation • Committed to a diverse and independent Board with a newly appointed female director and the appointment of an independent Chairman • Dismissed benefits of Board diversity by rejecting an offer to add a mutually agreeable female director to represent its interests on the Board • Recently restructured management agreement, significantly reducing fees and ensuring an alignment of interests in growing equity value • Has only proposed a "plan to make a plan" with respect to further restructurings of the management agreement • Long-term investors with the Board and management consistently buying stock personally • Short-term stockholder, started selling shares in late May, asked for buyout and indicated it plans to sell shares within one year • Highly qualified directors with extensive experience with the Company's business and assets • Over-boarded, distracted and/or under- qualified nominees that lack a fundamental understanding of the business • History of transparency and commitment to maximizing equity value for all stockholders • Cherry-picking financial data and dates to mislead stockholders • Multiple attempts to avoid a costly and distracting proxy fight • Rejected all settlement offers

Do not be tricked by the Hovde Group's misrepresentations about fees paid to ORM's external manager. We recently negotiated a restructured and permanently reduced management fee with our external manager that is in-line with our peers on a logic/structure basis. In addition, our external management agreement does not have a termination fee, though it is often the case that our externally managed peers are subject to these fees.

Stockholders should also know that we rejected the Hovde Group's April 18, 2018 demand that the Company buy the Hovde Group out at $18.25 per share. We listened carefully to stockholders after our settlement with Freestone Capital in January. We committed then to never again engage in a buyout in which all stockholders could not participate. It ill-behooves the Hovde Group and its nominees, therefore, to claim they have all stockholders' interests in mind, yet to simultaneously demand a buyout that only benefits themselves.

ORM'S NOMINEES, BRYAN DRAPER AND JAMES KESSLER, ARE BEST QUALIFIED TO SERVE ALL STOCKHOLDERS

As a stockholder, you have the ability to protect your investment by voting for our highly qualified nominees – Bryan Draper (also the Company's CEO) and James Kessler. Mr. Draper's extensive experience in the commercial mortgage financing and real estate industries, including REO dispositions, credit facilities, and risk oversight, along with his CPA certification and accounting and financial expertise make him well qualified to serve as a director of the Company. Likewise, Mr. Kessler's extensive experience in real estate investment, development, business operations and management industries, including his positions in two publicly traded REITs, strengthens our Board's collective qualifications, skills, experience and viewpoints. Mr. Draper and Mr. Kessler bring decades of industry-specific credentials that contribute greatly to the composition of your Board, the ongoing successful execution of the Company's strategic plan and the long-term value of your investment.

WE URGE YOU TO VOTE THE WHITE PROXY CARD

AND SUPPORT OUR HIGHLY QUALIFIED NOMINEES

You may vote by telephone, Internet or by signing, dating and returning the WHITE proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided. Your vote is extremely important. Please discard any gold proxy cards you have received from the Hovde Group. If you have already returned a gold proxy card, you can change your vote simply by signing, dating and returning a WHITE proxy card today. Only your latest dated proxy card will be counted.

If you have questions about how to vote your shares, please contact Georgeson, LLC, our proxy solicitor, at (888) 206-5970 or ORM@Georgeson.com.

We are extremely honored to serve on behalf of you, our stockholders. Your Board and management team are committed to constructive engagement with our stockholders and maximizing the value of your investment.

On behalf of the Board, thank you for your continued support.

Very truly yours,

The Owens Realty Mortgage Board

VOTE ON THE WHITE PROXY CARD TODAY BRYAN DRAPER JAMES KESSLER

THROW AWAY THE GOLD CARD OR ANY OTHER PROXY MATERIALS

About Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., a Maryland corporation, is a specialty finance mortgage company organized to qualify as a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that focuses on the origination, investment, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans. We provide customized, short-term acquisition and transition capital to small balance and middle-market investors that require speed and flexibility. Our primary objective is to provide investors with attractive current income and long-term stockholder value. Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc., is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and is externally managed and advised by Owens Financial Group, Inc.

Additional information can be found on the Company's website at www.owensmortgage.com.

1 Since public listing on July 1, 2013 through May 9, 2018 (the day before the Hovde Group's first public letter).

