ClubCorp Acquires Brookstone Golf & Country Club

DALLAS, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClubCorp – The World Leader in Private Clubs® – announces the acquisition of Brookstone Golf & Country Club, a family friendly golf and lifestyle club located in the foothills of the North Georgia Mountains 30 miles north of Atlanta in Acworth. ClubCorp plans a major capital project that will completely renovate and redesign the dining spaces, add a new fitness center and enhance the aquatics, tennis and golf experiences.



"Brookstone Golf & Country Club - with outstanding golf and an active membership - fits perfectly into our portfolio of clubs. With the planned renovation, Brookstone will become even more of a lifestyle club, giving more value to membership and helping members connect at new levels – with their families, their friends and their health and wellness," said David Pillsbury, ClubCorp CEO. "As pleased as we are to welcome Brookstone to the ClubCorp family, I believe the members will be even more pleased with their ‘new' club once the remodel is complete."

ClubCorp currently owns and operates nearly 30 golf and country clubs and two city clubs – the Buckhead Club and The Commerce Club – in the greater Atlanta area. Brookstone is ClubCorp's third property in the northwest Atlanta market, joining Eagle Watch Golf Club in Woodstock and Bentwater Golf Club, also in Acworth.

Sculpted from lush rolling terrain, Brookstone Golf & Country Club's 6,815-yard, par-72 championship layout was designed by Larry Nelson to take full advantage of the landscape's natural contours and breathtaking beauty and create an enjoyable challenge for golfers of all abilities. Clubhouse features include upscale and casual dining, men's and women's locker rooms, and pro shop. Additional amenities include eight lighted tennis courts (including two clay courts), a junior Olympic-size swimming pool and separate adult pool.



Members of Brookstone Golf & Country Club also can enjoy ClubCorp's unique O.N.E. (Optimal Network Experiences) program, which provides value-oriented benefits like 50% off a la carte dining at the member's Home Club. In addition, members enjoy benefits within the Community and Worldwide including complimentary green fees and complimentary dining when traveling throughout the ClubCorp Network, which now offers access to more than 300 private clubs and special offerings at more than 1,000 hotels, resorts and entertainment venues.



About ClubCorp

Since its founding in 1957, Dallas-based ClubCorp has operated with the central purpose of Building Relationships and Enriching Lives®. ClubCorp is a leading owner-operator of private golf and country clubs and city clubs in North America. ClubCorp owns or operates a portfolio of over 200 golf and country clubs, city clubs, sports clubs, and alumni clubs in 27 states, the District of Columbia and two foreign countries that serve over 430,000 members, with approximately 20,000 peak-season employees. ClubCorp properties include: Firestone Country Club (Akron, Ohio); Mission Hills Country Club (Rancho Mirage, California); The Woodlands Country Club (The Woodlands, Texas); Capital Club Beijing; and The Metropolitan in Chicago. You can find ClubCorp on Facebook at facebook.com/clubcorp and on Twitter at @ClubCorp.

