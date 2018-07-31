Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 7, 2018

GREENWICH, Conn., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) (NASDAQ:OXLCO) (NASDAQ:OXLCM) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 10:00 AM ET. The toll free dial-in number will be 1-844-792-3730. There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10123018.



About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin

203-983-5280



