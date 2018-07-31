Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating American Express Company (AXP) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Our investigation concerns whether American Express and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws, specifically in connection with potential misconduct within its foreign-exchange international payments department.



On July 30, 2018, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "American Express Gave Small Businesses One Rate, Then Secretly Raised It." Citing "current and former employees and emails," the article reported that American Express' "foreign-exchange international payments department routinely increased conversion rates without notifying customers in a bid to boost revenue and employee commissions" and that "[t]he practice, widespread within the forex department, was occurring until early this year and dates back to at least 2004."

If you purchased or otherwise acquired American Express shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into American Express Company please go to https://bespc.com/americanexpress/. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com.

