The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of COOL, ORA and FB

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:COOL)

Class Period: March 31, 2017 to June 22, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 27, 2018

PolarityTE, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the true nature of (i) the status of Patent #14/954,335 at the time it was acquired by the Company on April 7, 2017 and the months following; (ii) the updated status of Patent #14/954,335 after its June 4, 2018 final rejection by the United States Patent Office; and (iii) that as a result of the foregoing, PolarityTE's publicly disseminated financial statements were materially false and misleading.

Get additional information about the COOL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/polarityte-inc?wire=3

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Class Period: August 8, 2017 to May 15, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 8, 2018

The lawsuit alleges Ormat Technologies, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) there were errors in the income tax provision primarily relating to Ormat's valuation allowance based on its ability to utilize foreign tax credits in the U.S. prior to their expiration; (2) Ormat netted certain deferred income tax assets and deferred income tax liabilities across different tax jurisdictions that are not permitted to be netted pursuant to United States generally accepted accounting principles; (3) Ormat's internal controls over financial reporting were ineffective; (4) Ormat would need to restate its second, third and fourth quarter 2017 financial statements and its full-year 2017 financial statements; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about Ormat's business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable bases at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the ORA lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/ormat-technologies-inc-2?wire=3

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to July 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Facebook, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the number of daily and monthly active Facebook users was declining; (2) due to unfavorable currency conditions and plans to promote and grow features of Facebook's social media platform with historically lower levels of monetization, Facebook anticipated its revenue growth to slow and its operating margins to fall; and (3) as a result, Facebook's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Get additional information about the FB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/facebook-inc-3?wire=3

