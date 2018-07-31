VUZIX CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Vuzix Corporation

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vuzix Corporation ("Vuzix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors that:



acquired Vuzix securities pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's false and/or misleading registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's January 2018 secondary public offering ("SPO" or the "Offering"); and/or,



acquired Vuzix securities between November 9, 2017, and March 20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of Vuzix Corporation are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

The filed Complaint alleges Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose:

that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company's stock price;



that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and



that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Vuzix's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Vuzix Corporation you may, no later than September 24, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Vuzix Corporation.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

