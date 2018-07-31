Market Overview

VUZIX CORPORATION INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Vuzix Corporation

Globe Newswire  
July 31, 2018 5:08pm   Comments
NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vuzix Corporation ("Vuzix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the United States District  Court for the Southern  District of  New York  on behalf  of  investors that:

  • acquired Vuzix  securities pursuant and/or traceable to  the Company's  false  and/or  misleading  registration  statement  and  prospectus (collectively, the  "Registration Statement")  issued in  connection with  the Company's January 2018  secondary public offering  ("SPO" or the  "Offering"); and/or,
     
  • acquired Vuzix securities between November 9, 2017, and March  20, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors who have incurred losses in shares of Vuzix Corporation are urged to contact the firm immediately at classmember@whafh.com or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action on our website, www.whafh.com.

The filed Complaint  alleges  Defendants  made materially  false  and/or  misleading statements, as well  as failed to  disclose material adverse  facts about  the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose:

  • that Vuzix used unlawful stock promotion tactics to boost the Company's stock price;
     
  • that Vuzix used misleading stock promotion  tactics to raise nearly $30 million at an all-time high share price; and
     
  • that,  as a  result  of  the  foregoing,  Defendants'  statements  in  the  Registration Statement  regarding  Vuzix's  business,   operations,  and  prospects,   were  materially false and/or misleading.

If   you   have  incurred  losses  in  the  shares of  Vuzix Corporation you may, no later than September 24, 2018, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Vuzix Corporation.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: gstone@whafh.com, kcooper@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

Primary Logo

