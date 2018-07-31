Shaunda Clark Appointed AmeriNat® CFO

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriNat®, an industry-leading servicer of economic development and housing assistant loans for over 40 years with approximately 300 clients nationwide, today announced the appointment of Shaunda Clark as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Clark will be based in AmeriNat's newly created Las Vegas, Nevada office.



Shaunda Clark





Adrienne Thorson, CEO and Chair of AmeriNat explained that "Shaunda's skills and experiences are critically important assets to AmeriNat at this inflection point in our company's history," noting that AmeriNat has realized substantial growth – particularly during the past 3 years – as the company's loan servicing contracts are now notionally more than $8 billion.

"AmeriNat's growth has been derived organically by adding new clients in existing markets (Economic Development, Habitat for Humanity), as well as successfully entering new sectors such as Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)," she added. "Shaunda nicely complements our Executive Team and her diverse financial skills help ensure the company's ability to maximize its loan servicing capability for each client."

According to Thorson, Clark – who has more than 17 years of experience in corporate and financial strategy, risk mitigation and balance sheet management – brings a tremendous depth of financial oversight and strategic skills from her prior service at banks and credit unions. Prior to joining AmeriNat, Clark served as CFO of Solarity Credit Union, a financial services business based in Yakima, Wash. She also previously served as CFO of Plus Credit Union in Las Vegas and as Vice President/Controller at First Security Bank of Nevada.

Rich Perkey, a partner at Caldwell Partners executive search firm, led an intensive nationwide search culminating in Ms. Clark's recruitment. Perkey, commented that, "Shaunda stood out amongst all candidates not only on the basis of her talents, but also with her fit with AmeriNat's corporate culture. She was the unanimous first choice of the firm's search committee."

About AmeriNat

AmeriNat is an industry leader in servicing loan portfolios owned or originated by government, quasi-government, financial institutions, private investors and non-profit entities nationwide. Founded in 1975, AmeriNat manages more than $8 billion in loans and related deposits for approximately 300 city, county, state, PACE and NGO clients (including more than 100 Habitat for Humanity affiliates). AmeriNat is a registered or licensed loan servicer in 47 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia in addition to being approved by HUD and Fannie Mae. Additional information available at www.amerinatls.com

