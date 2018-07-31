Lloyd's Confirms Standing Home a "Total Loss" Yet Wrongfully and Illegally Denies Homeowners' Claims, Foster Law Claims

HILO, Hawaii, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The home in Leilani Estates remains standing. It is not covered in lava and has not burned to the ground.



Lloyd's of London confirmed in writing that this home was a total loss, yet Lloyd's denied yet another homeowner the benefits for which they paid thousands of dollars in premium payments. Like the Haysmers, who were the first homeowners to file a lawsuit last week, these homeowners received nothing but a letter from a claims adjuster in Little Rock, Arkansas - a mere 4,000 miles away from Hawaii Island denying their claim.

"Today, we filed our second lawsuit against a syndicate of Lloyd's of London for non-payment of a claim and bad faith. In this lawsuit, Lloyds made the highly unusual and illegal decision to deny payment to homeowners even though Lloyds themselves declared the home a "total loss." Even more problematic is the fact that Lloyds, through its adjusters, deceptively claimed that it had conducted an investigation into the loss when the only investigation that took place was from behind a computer from the insurance adjuster's desk in Little Rock, Arkansas." said Big Island attorney Jeffrey Foster who is spearheading the legal fight against the largest insurer in the world.

Foster wrote in his pleading, "Inasmuch as a mandatory evacuation order had been issued for the area, it is doubtful that the property had been inspected by anyone."

The insurance adjuster is from Little Rock, Arkansas and appears to have never set foot in Hawaii. "Lloyd's half-truth traveled the distance of 4,000 miles," Foster said.

Dozens upon dozens of homeowners impacted by the Kilauea Volcano eruption who were allegedly mistreated or ignored by Lloyd's began reaching out to Foster in the past week.

"We are on the ground, on the front lines, meeting with Puna residents and helping them however we can to make sure that Lloyds will not be allowed to get away with accepting millions of dollars of premiums from Hawaii residents only to turn their back on those who need their help the most in their time of need. Our clients' homes are so much more than a place to live. People in Puna truly care for one another. They look out for each other, and when they see people being hurt, they stand up for one another. I am honored to stand with the people of Puna in their fight to receive what they paid for and be treated no different than any other victim of a natural disaster," Foster added.

The latest Lloyds lawsuit is captioned Lane v. Lloyd's London et al and accuses Lloyd's of breach of contract, deceptive business practices, bad faith, and conspiracy. A copy of lawsuit can be found at PunaClaims.com.

Homeowners seeking further information can reach Foster by visiting PunaClaims.com or calling 808-348-7800.