Concurrent Technologies Corporation Awarded for Innovative Ammunition Manufacturing Technology

Johnstown, PA, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Armaments Consortium (NAC) and the DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) have recognized Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) for Outstanding Technical Achievement. The award was presented on April 11 at NAC's General Membership Meeting in Arlington, Virginia.

Pictured at the award ceremony are Charlie Zisette, NAC Executive Director; from CTC - Ed Sheehan, Todd Skowron, Lori Denault, Gino Spinos, and Shawn Rhodes; and Donald Geiss, DOTC Program Director.









CTC was recognized for its innovative approach to manufacturing ammunition, ultimately improving logistics and the end products.

"The work you have done is exciting and this is a great opportunity to celebrate your work and let others know the capability of CTC," said Charlie Zisette, Executive Director, National Armaments Consortium.

CTC is developing and testing prototype ammunition cases that simplify the manufacturing process, reduces the total cost of of ownership and manufacturing footprint, increases performance, and reduces weight.

"I'm very proud of our team that devised this advanced solution for manufacturing small caliber ammunition," said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. "Our technical staff's innovation and our project manager's diligence in developing a solution are leading to exciting advancements that can benefit both the Department of Defense and commercial industry."

CTC's award for outstanding technical achievement is a result of working with the U.S. Army, specifically to further develop and enhance ammunition and ammunition systems.

DoD Ordnance Technology Consortium (DOTC) is a collaborative partnership between the Department of Defense (DoD) and the National Armaments Consortium (NAC), which consists of more than 550 companies. The group facilitates collaborative government, industry, and academic ordnance technology development and prototyping.

