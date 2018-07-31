EVWD Board Approves Selection of SNRC Design-Build Partner

HIGHLAND, Calif., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- East Valley Water District's Board of Directors approved Balfour Beatty / Arcadis as the design-build partner to lead the design and construction of the Sterling Natural Resource Center (SNRC), located on the east side of Del Rosa Drive, at the July 25 regular meeting. The state-of-the-art wastewater treatment facility will produce water to recharge the natural groundwater aquifer, with a design focused on reliability, efficiency and flexibility to initially treat 8 million gallons of water per day. The facility will also include a Community Center supporting education, entertainment and leisure.



The Sterling Natural Resource Center will be a state-of-the-art facility in Highland, Calif., that will provide a sustainable new water supply to boost the region's water independence.





"The Sterling Natural Resource Center will be a multi-faceted public asset," said East Valley Water District Chairman Chris Carrillo. "Through the skills and expertise that Balfour Beatty and their team brings to the project, we are confident that the SNRC is on track to becoming a world-class facility."

Prior to making a recommendation to the EVWD Board of Directors, District staff conducted a thorough selection process with multiple best-in-class firms to identify a design-build partner that understood the project, its significance to the community and overall vision of the facility.

During the multi-step interview process, Balfour Beatty/Arcadis proved to be the most fitting firm through the presentation of innovative proposals, progressive concepts and a well-rounded team of infrastructure experts. The Balfour Beatty / Arcadis team includes the world class expertise of Balfour Beatty (project management), Arcadis U.S., Inc. (design manager/engineer-of-record); Ruhnau Clarke Architects (architect); Trussell Technologies (regulatory/permitting); WSP (off-site pipelines/recharge); and Inframark (operations).

"Selection of the design-build partner is a milestone that brings the Sterling Natural Resource Center one step closer to reality," said EVWD General Manager/CEO John Mura. "Now that we have secured our funding and selected our team, we are ready to begin construction before the end of 2018."

Permitting and construction of the SNRC is expected to be completed in less than three years with the facility serving the EVWD community and local businesses.

"For 20 years, Balfour Beatty has safely delivered projects that provide and treat water for communities throughout the state of California," said Crandall Bates, Vice President of Balfour Beatty's US Civils Western Region. "We are proud to bring this experience to our partnership with the East Valley Water District through the design and construction of the Sterling Natural Resource Center."

Capable of treating up to 8 million gallons a day initially, with the ability to expand to 10 million gallons a day, the SNRC recharges the local Bunker Hill Groundwater Basin and creates new opportunities for the surrounding community in the form of education and training, community space, neighborhood improvements, and new habitat for the Santa Ana Sucker fish. Construction on the Sterling Natural Resource Center will begin in late 2018 and is scheduled to be completed in 2021.

About East Valley Water District

East Valley Water District was formed in 1954 and provides water and wastewater collection services to more than 100,000 residents within the City of Highland and portions of both the City and County of San Bernardino. EVWD operates under the direction of a five-member elected Board. More information is available at www.eastvalley.org

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Consistently ranked among the nation's largest building contractors, Balfour Beatty is the No. 6 Domestic Building Contractor in the United States as ranked by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management expertise, we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of natural and built assets. We are 27,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate $3.5 billion in revenues. www.arcadis.com

About Ruhnau Clarke Architects

Ruhnau Clarke Architects is a multi-disciplinary planning, architecture, and interiors firm that partners with organizations to realize their vision through design. For over 68 years, Ruhnau Clarke Architects has been committed to creating spaces that bring communities together and elevate their experience with the built environment. The firm specializes in education, public facilities, community, and operational design and provides planning services from funding assistance to master planning. More at www.ruhnauclarke.com.

