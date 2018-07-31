INVESTOR DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important August 7, 2018 Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against REV Group, Inc.

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) ("REV Group" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's common stock between January 27, 2017 and June 7, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER DEADLINE: Investors who purchased REV Group common stock during the Class Period may, no later than August 7, 2018 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. REV Group investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585 or (888) 715 – 1740 to discuss their important legal rights and options with respect to this action, or visit http://kaskelalaw.com/case/rev/ to submit their information to the firm.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that REV Group made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts to investors, including that: (i) REV Group was unable to use its "strong visibility into future net sales" to "effectively plan" and manage its backlog of vehicles; and (ii) REV Group facilities were not operating efficiently or at a low cost to satisfy customer demand. The shareholder class action complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased REV Group's common stock at artificially inflated prices and suffered significant investment losses.

CONTACT:

KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

201 King of Prussia Road

Suite 650

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

www.kaskelalaw.com