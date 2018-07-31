Global Bioenergies releases a new video

Evry (France) - 31 July, 2018

Global Bioenergies (Alternext Paris: ALGBE) gives an update on its strategy and presents its prospects.

Watch the new video: Insights

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE)

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest@global-bioenergies.com

