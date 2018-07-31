LandStar, Inc. Welcomes Steven Mail to Data443's Strategic Advisory Board

RALEIGH, N.C., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR) ("LandStar" or the "Company"), the parent company of Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc. ("Data443"), a leading data security company, is proud to announce the addition of Steven Mail, investor, advisor, former CEO, and global macro hedge fund manager, to the Data443 Strategic Advisory Board. Mail brings over three decades of experience as an investor and business management executive, with a strong background in advising and investing in start-up and technology companies. As a strategic advisor, Mail will leverage his deep experience in finance and business development to assist Data443 in further increasing customer traction and market awareness for its solutions in the face of growing IT security complexity.



"We are thrilled to have Steven on our Advisory Board, given his focus on developing and supporting technology companies and his strong industry knowledge," said Jason Remillard, CEO of LandStar and founder of Data443. "Steven's experience and perspective from scaling and investing in companies, along with his unique market insights will be invaluable. Steven will assist us in challenging our thinking, improving our competitiveness, and expanding our contact and customer base worldwide. Steven will undoubtedly be an immediate asset to the Advisory Board and I look forward to working closely with him."

"I have personally observed the impressive pace and trajectory of accomplishments that Jason and his team have under their belts in such a short period of time," said Steven Mail. "I am confident that Jason and his team embody the right vision and the right values for sustained success, and I look forward to actively contributing to that effort through my role on their advisory board."

Steven's visionary leadership has proven successful as a top European bond trader and global macro hedge fund manager; investor and consultant in start-up technology companies; property developer; and in sports management. In 2014, Steven was appointed as a GlobalScot, a Scottish business ambassador, by the Scottish Government. Before moving to Florida where he currently resides, Steven had a 20-year investment banking and hedge fund career in London and Paris. After starting with Société Générale and BNP Paribas, Steven left the banking world to found and manage two of Europe's largest global macro hedge funds. Both were listed on the Irish Stock Exchange. Since 2012, he has been advising and investing in unlisted technology companies. He now brings this wealth of experience to Data443.

About LandStar, Inc.

LandStar, Inc. (OTCPK: LDSR), through its wholly owned subsidiary Data443™ Risk Mitigation, Inc., enables secure data – across local devices, network, cloud, and databases – at rest and in flight. ClassiDocs™, the company's award-winning data classification and governance technology, provides GDPR compliance and DSAR management coupled with DLP, CASB, SIEM, and cloud solutions to provide user-enabled, governance-enabled, up-to-date security for every data point, every time. The WordPress-based GDPR Framework enables organizations of all sizes to comply with the GDPR and other privacy frameworks. ClassiDocs™ for Blockchain provides an active implementation for the Ripple XRP that protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks. For more information, please visit www.data443.com.

For Further Information

