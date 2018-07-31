Global Bioenergies: Increase in resources allocated

to the liquidity contract

Evry (France) - 31 July, 2018 - Global Bioenergies (Euronext Growth: ALGBE) announces a modification of the liquidity contract entrusted to the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

An additional contribution for an amount of € 75,000 has been made today to the liquidity contract entrusted by Global Bioenergies to the brokerage firm Gilbert Dupont.

For the record, as of the half-year report on 29 June 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

- Number of shares: 4,000 shares

- Cash balance of the liquidity contract: €45,136.54

About GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Global Bioenergies is one of the few companies worldwide, and the only one in Europe, that is developing a process to convert renewable resources into hydrocarbons through fermentation. The Company initially focused its efforts on the production of isobutene, one of the most important petrochemical building blocks that can be converted into fuels, plastics, organic glass and elastomers. Global Bioenergies continues to improve the performance of its process, to operate its demo plant in Germany, and to prepare the first full-scale plant through a joint venture with Cristal Union, named IBN-One. Global Bioenergies is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011052257 - ALGBE)

Should you like to be kept informed, subscribe to our news feed on

www.global-bioenergies.com

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobalBioenergi

Contact

GLOBAL BIOENERGIES

Samuel Dubruque

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: +33 1 64 98 20 50

Email: invest@global-bioenergies.com

Attachment