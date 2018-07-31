DEADLINE NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Important Monday Deadline in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $200,000 to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE:ANW) ("Aegean" or the "Company") on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired the Company's securities between April 28, 2016 and June 4, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").



On June 4, 2018, Aegean disclosed that "approximately $200 million of accounts receivable owed to the Company at December 31, 2017 will need to be written off. … The transactions that gave rise to the accounts receivable (‘the Transactions') may have been, in full or in part, without economic substance and improperly accounted for in contravention of the Company's normal policies and procedures." Additionally, the Company disclosed that it "cannot determine the full impact on the financial statements or how this adjustment will be recorded."

Following this news, shares of the Company's stock declined $2.15 per share, or over 75%, to close on June 5, 2018 at $0.70 per share.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that Aegean made false and misleading statements during the Class Period and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Aegean had improperly accounted for an approximate $200 million of accounts receivable as of December 31, 2017; and (ii) Aegean failed to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting. The complaint further alleges that, as a result of the foregoing, investors purchased Aegean's securities at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period and sustained significant investment losses following the Company's June 4, 2018 disclosures.

