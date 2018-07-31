The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TAL, DB, TTPH and ABBV

NEW YORK, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Class Period: April 26, 2018 to June 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 17, 2018

TAL Education Group allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TAL lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/tal-education-group?wire=3

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Class Period: March 20, 2017 to May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 6, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Deutsche Bank's internal control environment and infrastructure were materially weak and deficient; and (2) as a result, Deutsche Bank's statements about the Company's business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On May 31, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Federal Reserve had designated Deutsche Bank's U.S. business as being in a "trouble condition," citing concerns about "its controls around measuring financial exposure to clients and valuing collateral that backed loans." It was also reported that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC") added Deutsche Bank's FDIC-insured subsidiary, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, to a list of "problem banks" which are at-risk. On this news, Deutsche Bank's share price fell $0.49 or over 4% to close at $11.08 on May 31, 2018.

Get additional information about the DB lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/deutsche-bank-aktiengesellschaft-2?wire=3

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH)

Class Period: (1) Pursuant and/or traceable to the July 2017 Secondary Offering and/or (2) between March 8, 2017 and February 13, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 25, 2018

The complaint alleges that: (1) Tetraphase was increasing the patient enrollment in its IGNITE3 trial from 1,000 patients to 1,200 patients to meet the trial's primary endpoints; (2) the enrollment of more patients in the trial indicated that the existing population was inadequate to meet the trial's primary endpoints; and (3) consequently, Defendants' statements about Tetraphase's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Get additional information about the TTPH lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Class Period: May 30, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 24, 2018

Throughout the class period, AbbVie Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The complaint alleges that AbbVie issued false and misleading statements, in both press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, regarding the results of the Company's $7.5 billion modified Dutch auction tender offer that expired on May 29, 2018 (the "Tender Offer"). Specifically, the complaint alleges that before the opening of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company announced that it expected to acquire 71.4 million of its shares tendered at or below $105 per share. As a result of this news, the price of AbbVie securities significantly increased. However, after the close of trading on May 30, 2018, the Company released materially different results for the Tender Offer due to certain omissions, announcing that the Company expected to acquire only those shares tendered at or below $103 per share. Upon this news, AbbVie shares fell from a close of $103.01 per share on May 30, 2018, to a close of $98.94 on May 31, 2018.

Get additional information about the ABBV lawsuit: http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-c/abbvie-inc?wire=3

