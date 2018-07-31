CHF Solutions, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2018

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) announces today that its second quarter 2018 financial results will be released on Tuesday, August 7, 2018. The company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM EDT that morning, during which management will discuss the company's financial results and provide a general business overview.



To access the live webcast, please visit the Investors page of the CHF Solutions website at http://ir.chf-solutions.comor access the webcast directly at http://ir.chf-solutions.com/events. Alternatively, you may access the live conference call by dialing (877) 303-9826 (U.S.) or (224) 357-2194 (international) and using conference ID: 8576075. An audio archive of the webcast will be available following the call on the Investor page at http://ir.chf-solutions.com.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) is a medical device company focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system for Aquapheresis® therapy. The Aquadex FlexFlow system is indicated for temporary (up to eight hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended (longer than 8 hours) ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. All treatments must be administered by a healthcare provider, under physician prescription, both of whom having received training in extracorporeal therapies. The company's mission is to predict, measure, and control patient fluid balance through science, collaboration, and innovative medical technology. CHF Solutions is a Delaware corporation headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota with wholly owned subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

