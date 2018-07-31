IES Residential Acquires Utah-Based Business

HOUSTON, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IES Holdings, Inc. (or "IES") (NASDAQ:IESC) today announced that its subsidiary IES Residential has acquired substantially all of the assets of Electrical Contractors North, Inc. ("ECNI"), a Salt Lake City, Utah-based provider of electrical contracting for multi-family residential and hotel construction.

Robert Lewey, President of IES, said, "The acquisition of ECNI furthers IES Residential's growth strategy by providing a foothold in the Salt Lake City market with the addition of a strong operator in Boyd Harder. We are pleased to welcome ECNI's team members to IES and are excited to partner with them to continue to grow the combined company."

ABOUT IES HOLDINGS, INC.

IES is a holding company that owns and manages diverse operating subsidiaries, comprised of providers of industrial infrastructure services to a variety of end markets. Our approximately 3,500 employees serve clients in the United States. For more information about IES, please visit www.ies-co.com.

ABOUT IES RESIDENTIAL

IES's Residential segment is a leading provider of electrical installation services for single-family housing and multi-family apartment complexes. For more information about IES Residential, please visit www.iesresidential.com/.

