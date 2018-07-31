Endgame Researchers Lead a Staggering 12 Talks at 2018 BSides, Black Hat, DEF CON and Diana Initiative Conferences in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the first endpoint protection platform to deliver the stopping power of a world class SOC in a single agent, today announced its schedule for the upcoming 2018 Black Hat and DEF CON 26 conferences as well as BSides LV and The Diana Initiative, from Aug. 4-12. Researchers will be presenting on a variety of topics to expand the community with education and collaboration to reduce the skills crisis.



Endgame is one of the founding organizers of the inaugural AI Village at DEF CON 26, a place where experts in artificial intelligence (AI) and security can come together to learn and discuss the use, and misuse, of artificial intelligence in traditional security. Researchers from several organizations in the AI and cybersecurity community have come together to create this hacking village to cut through the marketing hype around AI and have real discussions about how to use it safely. The village will include several educational talks and panels to demystify machine learning so security practitioners can use and understand AI tools to thwart sophisticated adversaries.

"Participating in these conferences is about more than deep dives on technical exploits and threats; it's about adding to the community," said Andrea Little Limbago, chief social scientist at Endgame. "As the cybersecurity industry faces more innovative and varied threats, it needs to embrace a more diverse approach to innovation and the workforce so that we can have every resource at our disposal."

The following is a schedule of talks and panels from Endgame experts throughout the week:

There will also be "arsenal-style" exhibits at the AI Village at DEF CON 26 including Endgame's EMBER, an open source malware classifier and dataset that filled a big gap in open source data for innovation in AI-based security. With this dataset, researchers can now quantify the effectiveness of new machine learning techniques against a well-defined and openly available benchmark.



Live demonstrations of the Endgame platform processing 100,000 endpoints at 260 million events per second, will run at the Endgame booth at Black Hat #1328 in the Business Hall in Shoreline throughout the conference. You will also be able to meet with the researchers and executives behind recent Endgame innovations. Schedule an onsite demo or meeting here.

