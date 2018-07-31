People Analytics Leader Sapience Analytics Names New CFO

PLANO, Texas, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sapience Analytics, the market leader in the rapidly growing People Analytics segment, today announced that Greg Salcido has been appointed executive vice president and chief financial officer, reporting to Sapience CEO Bradley Killinger. In his new role, Salcido will be responsible for the company's financial and capital management strategies, budgeting and planning, accounting, tax, treasury and human resources.



Prior to Sapience, Salcido spearheaded a management consulting firm providing financial, strategic and operational support to growing companies in the technology, manufacturing, distribution and insurance industries. He started his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen and then moved into strategic finance, focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Salcido has held financial leadership roles with growth-oriented companies, including Dr Pepper Snapple Group, NCH Corporation and J. Hilburn. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree and a Master of Professional Accounting (MPA) degree from the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

"Sapience has been experiencing accelerated growth, and I am excited to join the company's seasoned leadership team at such an exciting time," said Salcido. "Sapience is a must-have product for employers looking to leverage data-driven people analytics that empower operational efficiencies. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success."

"Greg's global financial experience across a variety of industries will serve Sapience and our stakeholders well," said Killinger. "His wide-ranging experience, as well as his strong financial and operational expertise, will be instrumental as we continue to grow."

The CFO appointment comes on the heels of Sapience's relocation of its company headquarters to Plano, Texas, and as the company continues to expand its employee base stateside as well as in its Research & Development (R&D) center in Pune, India, with plans to double its R&D staff over the next few months.

About Sapience Analytics

Sapience Analytics, a US-based corporation, is a market leader in People Analytics and provides a unique enterprise workforce analytics and efficiency solution. Sapience delivers unprecedented visibility into work patterns and behavior in an organization, which is being used by leaders of over 85 major customers across 18 locations to make better-informed decisions and improve operating efficiencies across their enterprises. The Sapience platform focuses on helping companies achieve improved efficiencies for staffing, workload optimization, process improvement, robotic process automation, and outsourcing governance.

Sapience is the recipient of several industry awards for its innovative product and fast growth, including Dun & Bradstreet, Frost & Sullivan, TiE50 – Bay area, NASSCOM, and IDG Channel World. Visit us at www.sapience.net.

