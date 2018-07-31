Cytovance® Biologics Names Dr. Yan Wang as Chief Executive Officer

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cytovance® Biologics, Inc., a leading full-service biopharmaceutical contract manufacturer of mammalian and microbial biologics, names Yan Wang, Ph.D., as Chief Executive Officer.



Dr. Wang has been with Cytovance as a member of the Board of Directors since 2015 and has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

The new CEO also serves as President of Scientific Protein Laboratories LLC (SPL), a sister company to Cytovance. Prior to his current positions, Dr. Wang was Vice President of Business Development and Research at SPL, responsible for business development, product development and M&A activities. Prior to SPL, Dr. Wang worked as both a research scientist and a business manager at a specialty chemical company. Dr. Wang holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry and an MBA, both from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"I am extremely excited to join Cytovance," said Dr. Wang. "My mission is to work with the experienced leadership team and the entire staff to take Cytovance to the next level and to provide the best develop and manufacturing services to the biopharmaceutical industry."

About Cytovance Biologics

Cytovance® Biologics is a biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing company specializing in the production of therapeutic proteins and antibodies from both mammalian cell culture and microbial fermentation. In addition to its cGMP manufacturing services, the company offers process development, cGMP cell banking and support services from its Oklahoma City state-of-the-art facilities.

