Gazit Globe Announces Date for Q2 2018 Results Conference Call

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gazit Globe (NYSE/TSX/TASE: GZT), a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in urban markets, invites you to participate at 10:00 am US EDT/ 5:00 pm Israel Time on Tuesday, August 21, 2018 in a live conference call with senior management to discuss the Company's 2nd quarter results ended June 30, 2018.



Gazit Globe's financial statements and MD&A for the quarter will be released prior to the call, and will be available on the Company's website at: www.gazitglobe.com in the "Investor Relations" section and on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml as well as on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing:

A presentation and replay of the call will be available on the company's website, in the "Investor Relations" section.

Webcast link: http://veidan-stream.com/gazitglobeq2-2018.html

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe is a leading global real estate company focused on the ownership, management and development of retail and mixed use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, northern, central and Eastern Europe, located in urban growth markets. Gazit Globe is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:GZT), the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:GZT) and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: GZT) and is included in the TA-35 index in Israel. As of March 31, 2018 Gazit-Globe owns and operates 104 properties, with a gross leasable area of approximately 2.5 million square meters and a total value of approximately NIS 38.1 billion. In addition, as of March 31, 2018 the Company owned 32.5% of First Capital Realty Inc

