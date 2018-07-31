Dow Jones appoints General Manager of Risk & Compliance business

LONDON, July 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dow Jones today announced the appointment of Guy Harrison as General Manager of Dow Jones Risk & Compliance (R&C).



Mr Harrison will lead the strategic vision and growth plan for the Risk & Compliance business.

Mr Harrison joins Dow Jones from IHS Markit, where he was Managing Director for KYC Services. In this role, he was responsible for managing IHS Markit's KYC managed services and data businesses, including the kyc.com utility.

Prior to joining IHS Markit, Mr Harrison spent eight years at Goldman Sachs, most recently as the Global Head of Securities Operations Strategy and Change. He started his career as a management consultant with Deloitte.

Chris Lloyd, Head of Professional Information Business, Dow Jones, said: "Guy is coming onboard at a time of tremendous growth for Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, which continues to lead the way in helping financial institutions and other corporations navigate third-party risk. Guy will shape the vision and strategy of R&C as we continue to add further depth and functionality to our product suite - always built on our world-class data."

Mr Harrison said: "I am delighted to be joining Dow Jones at a time when businesses are under more pressure than ever before to focus on compliance. The quality, accuracy and completeness of Dow Jones' data is second to none, meaning that we are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity and grow the R&C business even further."

Mr Harrison joins R&C after the business' March 2018 acquisition of Cerico. Now part of R&C's integrated workflow solution, Cerico's proprietary workflow tool, which has been relaunched as RiskCenter KYBP, is designed to automate the end-to-end process of supplier onboarding and supply chain risk management.

Mr Harrison will be based in London, reporting directly to Chris Lloyd.

About Dow Jones Risk & Compliance

Dow Jones Risk & Compliance is a global provider of third party risk management and regulatory compliance solutions. Working with clients across the globe, it delivers research tools and outsourced services for on-boarding, vetting and investigation to help companies comply with anti-money laundering, anti-bribery, corruption and economic sanctions regulation in mitigating third party risk. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS, NWSA, ASX: NWS, NWSLV)).