TECHNICOLOR: CLOSING OF THE SALE OF TECHNICOLOR'S PATENT LICENSING BUSINESS TO INTERDIGITAL

closing of the sale of Technicolor's Patent Licensing Business to InterDigital

Paris (France), 31 July 2018 - Technicolor ((Euronext Paris: TCH, OTCQX:TCLRY) announces the closing of the sale to InterDigital (NASDAQ: IDCC) of its Patent Licensing business in accordance with the terms of the agreement of March 1st, 2018. This announcement follows satisfaction of all closing conditions.

