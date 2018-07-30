SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of CBS Corporation

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of CBS Corporation ("CBS" or "the Company") (NYSE:CBS) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.



On July 27, 2018, The New Yorker published an article alleging that CBS CEO Les Moonves had engaged in a pattern of harassment, intimidation, and abuse of women with whom he worked in a professional capacity, and that Moonves encouraged a hostile work environment. On July 30, 2018, CBS announced it would select outside counsel to investigate the allegations and would postpone its annual shareholder meeting. To obtain additional information, go to:

