Cannabix Technologies Comments on Bill C-46 – Unaware of any Material Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cannabix Technologies Inc., (CSE:BLO) (OTC:BLOZF) (the "Company or Cannabix") the developer of the Cannabix Marijuana Breathalyzer for law enforcement and the workplace provides the following statement related to the government of Canada's authorization of roadside saliva-testing devices under bill C-46: "It has been well signalled for some time by the Canadian government that a roadside saliva-testing device would be used when Canada legalizes marijuana later this year. The move to use saliva testing, we believe, is because no court accepted breath test device currently exists on the market. This the chief objective of Cannabix and our ongoing advanced product development work. Saliva testing is not a new technology and has been available for many years. There are well documented issues with saliva testing including its ability to effectively identify impaired individuals and operate in cold weather conditions, to name a few. Of note, the Vermont Senate Judiciary Committee recently rejected a bill authorizing the use of saliva testing in traffic enforcement, amid concerns of scientific validity, accuracy, and infringement on civil liberties. Cannabix believes that an accurate breath test for THC is the future for law enforcement and workplace testing, as it is less invasive and will look to provide superior sensitivity to better determine impairment. The Company has received significant interest for its technology from police and companies in the U.S., Canada and elsewhere. As the issue of drugged driving becomes increasingly acute, Cannabix is committed to using its technology, R&D and scientific experience to provide effective tools to aid law enforcement and help governments and the public transition to marijuana legalization in various jurisdictions. Cannabix is a well funded Canadian company that is rapidly developing is FAIMS-based marijuana breathalyzer."



Furthermore, Cannabix wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Cannabix Technologies Inc.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is a leader in marijuana breathalyzer development for law enforcement and the workplace. Cannabix has established breath testing technologies in the pursuit of bringing durable, portable hand-held tools to market to enhance detection of marijuana impaired driving offences on roads at a time when marijuana is becoming legal in many global jurisdictions. Cannabix is working to develop drug-testing devices that will detect THC- the psychoactive component of marijuana that causes intoxication- using breath samples. In particular, Cannabix is focused on developing breath testing devices for detection of recent use of THC, in contrast to urine testing for THC metabolite that requires an invasive collection and reflects usage, days or even weeks earlier. The devices will also be useful for other practical applications such as testing employees in the workplace where impairment by THC can be hazardous.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company, such as final development of a commercial or prototype product(s), successful trial or pilot of company technologies, no assurance that commercial sales of any kind actually materialize; no assurance the Company will have sufficient funds to complete product development. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) risks regarding protection of proprietary technology; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings; (iv) the ability of the Company to develop and market its future product; and (v) risks regarding government regulation, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company's public announcements and filings. There is no assurance that the marijuana breathalyzer business will provide any benefit to the Company, and no assurance that any proposed new products will be built or proceed. There is no assurance that existing "patent pending" technologies licensed by the Company will receive patent status by regulatory authorities. The Company is not currently selling commercial breathalyzers. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.