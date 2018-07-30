LINN Energy Announces Event Reminder for Investor Conference Call Relating to Roan Resources and Presentation Availability

HOUSTON, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINN Energy, Inc. (OTCQB:LNGG) ("LINN" or the "Company") announces today presentation materials for the upcoming conference call to discuss the strategic and financial outlook of Roan Resources LLC ("Roan") as it relates to LINN's 50% equity interest in Roan are now available on the company's website at the following link http://ir.linnenergy.com/presentations.cfm.



As previously announced, the company will host this conference call tomorrow Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. (Central). There will be prepared remarks by David B. Rottino, LINN's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and President and Chief Executive Officer of Riviera Resources, and Roan's senior management followed by a question and answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the conference call by dialing (844) 625-4392, or (409) 497-0988 for international calls using Conference ID: 4485038. Interested parties may also listen over the internet at www.linnenergy.com . A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website or by phone until August 7, 2018. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls using Conference ID: 4485038.

ABOUT LINN ENERGY

LINN Energy, Inc. was formed in February 2017 as the reorganized successor to LINN Energy, LLC. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the Company's current focus is the development of the Merge/SCOOP/STACK in Oklahoma through its equity interest in Roan, as well as through its midstream operations in that area. Additionally, the Company is pursuing emerging horizontal opportunities in Oklahoma, North Louisiana and East Texas, while continuing to add value by efficiently operating and applying new technology to a diverse set of long-life producing assets.

ABOUT ROAN RESOURCES LLC

Roan is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma. Roan was formed in the second quarter of 2017 by LINN and Citizen Energy II, LLC ("Citizen"). In exchange for their contributions, LINN and Citizen each received a 50% equity interest in Roan. Roan's operations team took over field operations from LINN and Citizen in early 2018. For more information, please visit www.RoanResources.com.

