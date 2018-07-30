Market Overview

AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter Earnings on August 13, 2018

Globe Newswire  
July 30, 2018
NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2018 results after market close on Monday, August 13, 2018. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2018 financial results on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

     
DATE:   Tuesday, August 14, 2018
TIME:   9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER:   1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
VERBAL CONFERENCE ID:   55506
WEBCAST LINK:   http://www.gowebcasting.com/9211
     

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America's largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

