CHINA AUTO LOGISTICS INC. INVESTOR UPDATE: Company Announces That It Has Received a Notification From Nasdaq That Its Securities Will Be Halted for Trading as of This Wednesday, August 1st

NEW YORK, July 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:CALI) from March 28, 2017 through April 13, 2018, both dates inclusive ("Class Period").



According to the filed complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

China Auto failed to maintain adequate internal controls over identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions; and



as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On April 2, 2018, China Auto Logistics Inc. reported that it was unable to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ending December 31, 2017 because it needed extra time to "identify certain related party transactions and the impact of such transactions for the preparation of the financial statements for the Form 10-K." They also identified a material weakness in its internal controls over "identifying and reporting certain relationships and related transactions."

On this news, shares of China Auto Logistics Inc. fell over 19% to close at $2.79 on April 2, 2018.

Shares have been halted for trading since July 16, 2018 and will be delisted on August 1, 2018.

